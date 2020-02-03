Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: This Valentine's Day, skip the small talk and choose the date that would never lie in their dating profile. Introducing new Chocolate Raspberry RXBAR—the brand's latest bar flavor featuring real, simple ingredients like dates, egg whites and nuts, so what you see is what you get. Chocolate Raspberry RXBAR is available on RXBAR.com and in limited-edition Valentine's Day packaging at select Whole Foods Market stores, while supplies last.

"Nothing says Valentine's Day like chocolate-covered berries," said Jim Murray, president, RXBAR. "With the new Chocolate Raspberry RXBAR, we're giving fans a better-for-you way to indulge, whether it's for someone special or to treat themselves."

Chocolate Raspberry RXBARs are made with 100% decadent chocolate and raspberries plus a few other simple, wholefood ingredients – egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture.

"RXBAR is well known for their innovative, limited-edition products like their Gingerbread and Pumpkin Spice bars, so we're excited to offer another unique variety with the launch of the Chocolate Raspberry bar," said Anna Fagan, global grocery category merchant at Whole Foods Market. "We know our customers will love both the look and taste of these bars, which feature fun, limited-edition packaging and delicious flavors that stay true to RXBAR's simple ingredient profile."

For even more gifting inspiration, RXBAR is offering a Valentine's Day Variety Pack exclusively on RXBAR.com. Available now, the variety pack features some of the brand's most indulgent protein bars—Chocolate Sea Salt, Chocolate Raspberry and Chocolate Cherry—making for a gift that is sure to delight.