Baskin-Robbins Valentine's Day cakes

Company: Baskin-Robbins

Website: www.baskinrobbins.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: This year at Baskin-Robbins, traditional boxes of chocolates and Valentine’s Day cards get sweetened up with its Flavor of the Month, Date Night, and Valentine’s Day Card Cakes.

Inspired by classic valentines and candy grams, Baskin-Robbins’ new Valentine’s Day Card Cakes are the perfect way to share some sweet and unexpected ice cream love with that special someone. Choose one of our five card designs and your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor in the dipping cabinet. These cakes are the perfect size for sharing after a Valentine’s date.

“Our new Valentine’s Day Card Cakes are our sweet take on the valentines and candy grams we all love, and are a new special and fun way to share the love,” said Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada.

Throughout the month, participating locations will also be dishing out the Valentine’s Day Unicorn Cake, featuring a twirling mane of pink frosting, dark chocolate heart-shaped shades, a sugar cone horn covered in heart-shaped sprinkles and white chocolate ears that create a majestic mix of flavors and textures. You can also check out the Valentine’s Day Heart Cone Cake, a heart-shaped ice cream cake topped with two cozied-up cones that can be customized for your sweetheart.

Consumers can order ahead online at order.baskinrobbins.com or on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app. Ordering ahead gets even sweeter with promo code BEMINE, which will save $3 on cake purchases of $15 or more.

