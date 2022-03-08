Monogram Foods has announced that after a successful eight-year tenure as the company’s chief information officer (CIO), Joan Vanness will retire in April of 2022. Monogram Foods is pleased to welcome Dawn Drewry as its incoming CIO. Drewry joined the Company on February 28, 2022.

“Joan has been an excellent leader during our time of tremendous growth,” says Monogram Foods’s Chief Executive Officer Karl Schledwitz. “She worked tirelessly to ensure we had the very best team in place and the technical infrastructure to support our growth. We are forever grateful for her service to Monogram Foods.”

Drewry’s hire is part of Monogram’s strategic vision of continued growth as a market leader in innovative food manufacturing. She joins the company one week after Monogram Foods’ incoming CFO Jana Haynes.

Drewry served as Tyson Foods’ Vice President of Global Functions Technology; prior to that she spent nearly a decade at Hewlett Packard as an IT executive. “We are incredibly fortunate that Dawn chose to join the Monogram Foods’ team. Her expertise and talent will allow us to continue our strategic growth trajectory,” says Schledwitz.

“Joining Monogram Foods during this time is incredibly exciting,” says Drewry. “It’s a dynamic company with great people and an excellent culture, and I look forward to being part of the team.”

Drewry received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on Management Information Systems. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Strategic Management and Executive Leadership from Penn State. Drewry will live in Memphis, Tennessee, headquarters of Monogram Foods.



