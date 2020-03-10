Lay's Poppables turn Poppy-bles for Trolls World Tour

Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Date Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: With the upcoming release of Dreamworks Trolls World Tour, Lay’s Poppables bags are getting a makeover that’s as eye-catching as Lady Glitter Sparkles.

Beginning this week at retailers nationwide, Lay’s Poppables (or should we say Poppy-bles) limited-edition bags featuring the tiny stars of Trolls World Tour will include an on-pack code that can be entered at Poppables.com offering fans a chance to win Fandango tickets to see the movie…with one grand prize winner receiving tickets to their very own “World Tour” of SIX music festivals across the country!

Fans can collect their favorite Trolls—including Poppy & Branch, plus new characters from the second movie—on the following Lay’s Poppables flavors: