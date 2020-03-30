Bindi starts offering home delivery to consumers amidst COVID-19 crisis

Bindi, an Italian name in desserts for the foodservice community, announced today that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak the company will begin offering at-home delivery directly to consumers in New York City, Northern/Central New Jersey and the greater Los Angeles and Orange county area.

Aimed to utilize Bindi’s capacity and workforce and to create an additional channel for grocery delivery as key local and national grocery delivery services are overwhelmed, consumers will now temporarily have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite Bindi products at home. The items available for at-home delivery are not only limited to Bindi’s signature items like the Mixed Berry Cake, Tiramisu and gelato; but also include their vast breakfast line, pizzas, and pastas.

As always, Bindi is committed to the foodservice industry. In order to help restaurateurs affected by the strict measures taken during this COVID-19 outbreak, the company will donate 10 percent of its at-home delivery revenues to the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Relief Fund. Bindi stands by its foodservice partners and will work towards resuming full-time services to restaurateurs as soon as this dark cloud passes.

Consumers that reside within a 30-mile radius from the company’s facilities in Kearny, NJ and Paramount, CA can place their orders by directly calling the company’s main number. In most cases, if the order is placed before 5 p.m., deliveries will be made to their doorstep the following day.

To place an order, customers on the East Coast can call 1-800-882-4634 and dial 1, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Customers on the West Coast can call 562-531-4301 and dial 1, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

For the full range of Bindi products visit www.bindiusa.com.