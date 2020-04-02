Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

IDDBA releases COVID-19 impact report

IDDBA releases COVID-19 impact report
April 2, 2020
KEYWORDS covid-19 / IDDBA / report
Order Reprints
No Comments

To help assist, inform, and educate our members and the industry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDDBA is releasing weekly updates with a specific focus on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. 

Amid a growing concern over COVID-19, grocery sales are experiencing unprecedented spikes in sales, along with shifting buying patterns. 210 Analytics analyzed the IRI weekly findings, made possible by IDDBA.

Click here to read the full report.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.