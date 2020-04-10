Farm Rich celebrates grocery workers: honoring America's 'Snacktion Heroes'

Food for our families, vitamins to stay healthy, medications, formula, pet food and more…no matter the need, grocery store employees are now on the frontlines making sure shelves are stocked and America has access to essential items.

That’s why Farm Rich created “Snacktion Heroes,” a new initiative to celebrate America’s grocery workers. Citizens throughout the U.S. can nominate a local grocery store employee to be recognized as a superhero while supporting critical needs in the areas they reside.

Starting this week, Farm Rich is asking people to nominate a deserving grocery store employee, shopper, truck or delivery driver—anyone who helps get groceries to families and individuals—for the chance to be spotlighted as the week’s “Snacktion Hero.” Farm Rich will randomly select five employees a week to be recognized across social and make a $500 donation for each “Hero” to a local food bank or pantry of their choice. Plans call for up to 20 Snacktion Heroes to be selected and honored during April and May, and a collective $10,000 donated to organizations across the country who are providing important resources right now.

"We are all so incredibly grateful for the dedicated, hardworking grocery store employees across the country who are helping to get food on tables during this quarantine period,” said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich senior marketing manager. “Snacktion Heroes is just one small way we can celebrate their commitment while also providing food for families who may be in need at this time.”

Want to nominate a grocery “Snacktion Hero” in your town? Fill out a nomination form HERE by May 1, 2020 with the name of the person you’re nominating, an email address, job position and details on why they’re your Snacktion Hero.

During this time, Farm Rich has also been making food donations to hunger relief organizations across the country to address critical needs in the wake of COVID-19, including donations to The Atlanta Community Food Bank, MidSouth Food Bank, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and others.

For more information, visit FarmRich.com or follow @FarmRichSnacks on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.