TRUWOMEN protein bars

Company: TRU Brands Inc.

Website: www.truwomen.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99 (4-packs)

Product Snapshot: The innovator of the first-of-its-kind food category known as "Indulgent Nutrition," TRUWOMEN, is now available in Target stores nationwide and online at target.com.

TRUBARs will be available in 453 U.S. Target stores in three flavors: Oh Oh Cookie Dough, Saltylicious Almond Love, and Smother Fudger Peanut Butter. All bars will be available in four-packs retailing for $8.99.

Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, TRUWOMEN, based in Denver, Colorado, has been making their Plant Fueled, dessert-inspired protein bars since 2018. TRUBAR is made with only simple, plant-based ingredients such as cassava, cacao, and brown rice protein. Each delicious bar contains 12g of protein and is certified vegan, gluten-free and kosher, as well as dairy and soy-free, non-GMO verified, and free of sugar alcohols.

"A trip to Target is on everyone's weekly to-do list from families to students to athletes to teachers, it's like a rule of thumb! Being able to bring TRUBARs to our core demographic in an iconic retailer like Target is a huge opportunity for our small, growing business," says Stephanie Pyatt, founder of TRUWOMEN. "TRUBARs are the ultimate on-the-go snack with 12g of protein, mouth-watering, dessert-inspired flavors and clean, plant-based ingredients."

TRUWOMEN's TRUBARs will be available in-stores and online at www.Target.com.

As a female-founded brand, TRUWOMEN supports other female-founded, female-owned, and female-managed businesses who also elevate women in their respective organizations.

For more information on TRUBAR, please visit www.truwomen.com.