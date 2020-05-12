PROVA chestnut flavors and extracts

Company: PROVA Inc.

Website: www.prova.fr

Ingredient Snapshot: PROVA Inc. has announced the immediate availability of a complete portfolio of chestnut extracts and flavors that authentically reflect the sweet, nutty tastes of chestnut. Pam deVries, general manager, PROVA Inc., explains, “Chestnut has long been recognized in Europe and Asia as a popular seasonal treat. Here in North America, chestnut is not just for the holidays anymore. Our flavors give manufacturers the opportunity to extend their product line all year long with gourmet products, line extensions and limited time offer (LTO) products. Its unique flavor profile makes chestnut ideally suited for use in both sweet and savory applications, or combined in what we call ‘swavory’ foods.”

PROVA’s chestnut flavor creation process begins with high quality chestnut flour. This type of flour is high in protein and naturally sweet, with a wide variety of essential amino acids, dietary fiber, and a low amount of fat. It contains vitamin E, vitamin B, potassium, phosphorous, and magnesium. It also happens to be gluten-free. Mixing this flour with alcohol enables the flavorists to create an extraction, which is then further processed to formulate PROVA’s range of chestnut flavors.

PROVA’s chestnut flavors have a roasted, honeyed, sweet potato taste. They pair well with a wide range of other flavors ranging from traditional sweet notes such as vanilla, coffee, caramel, and cocoa to savory flavors like bacon and mushroom.

Consumer demand for chestnut products is on the rise. Market research by Innova Market Insights shows that new launches of chestnut-flavored products rose 46 percent from 2015 to 2019. Top applications for chestnut flavors in the sweet category include bakery, desserts, confections, and ice creams. For the incomparable combination of sweet and savory, chestnut flavors can add a unique “swavory” taste to soups, sauces, and dressings.

Pam deVries continues, “PROVA’s portfolio of chestnut flavors and extracts are available in powder and liquid forms, are Kosher and Halal certified, and are offered in allergen-free and organic varieties. With so many options, we can definitely say that chestnuts are not just for roasting anymore.”