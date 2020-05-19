Global organizational changes for Bundy Baking Solutions

Gilbert Bundy, CEO Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced global organizational changes including enhanced roles for family and long-time business area leaders.

When discussing the changes, Gilbert noted that “The company has experienced significant expansion over the last several years. Providing global oversight to these critical areas of our business ensures that customers receive the highest level of quality and service around the world.”

William Bundy has been promoted to president, global mnufacturing. His responsibilities include management of all Bundy Baking Solutions pan and equipment manufacturing operations and leadership teams. William has been with company for over 10 years and most recently served as leader of European operations.

Robert Bundy has been promoted to president, global coating operations. He is responsible for the management of all Bundy Baking Solutions pan refurbishment and coating facilities and their leadership teams. Robert has over 15 years of service with the company serving in various management positions for the pan coating businesses.

Jason Tingley has been promoted to global innovation officer. Jason has been with the company for over 30 years and served as vice president of American Pan for the last 10 years. In his new role, Jason will lead multinational teams focused on new product development and process improvements.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, USA, provides baking pans and equipment to the global baking industry with locations worldwide including two facilities in the UK, one in Spain and one in Romania. The family owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, DuraShield, Pan Glo, RTB, Shaffer and Synova.