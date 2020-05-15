PeaTos brings snacks and smiles to Children's Hospital Los Angeles Virtual Walk and Play L.A. event

Nobody walks in L.A.? PeaTos and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) don’t think that’s true. PeaTos—the rapidly growing snack food brand—is excited to get people walking and playing on Saturday, May 16th with the CHLA Walk and Play L.A. event. While Walk and Play L.A. has gone virtual this year in response to COVID-19, there’s never been a better time to get active and have fun with your family (safely, of course). Sing along to Grammy-Award winning artists, work out with celebrity fitness trainers, and dance to the beat of your own drum with exciting pop performances, all from the comfort of ... you guessed it ... your home.

The event will take place on the CHLA Facebook Event Page and kicks off at 8:30am PT with tunes from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. Participate in the Walk and Play L.A. scavenger hunt and enjoy a quarantine-approved line-up including a workout from celebrity trainer Dion “Blast!” Jackson, performances from global pop group NOW UNITED and mega pop hit-making and production duo LOOTE, and more surprise activations. (Pro tip: Snack on PeaTos while participating for full enjoyment).

Speaking of marching to the beat of your own drum ... that pretty much sums up the PeaTos brand persona. A revolutionary upstart with an irreverent sense of humor that has become famous for its David vs Goliath battle against the 8,000 lb. cheetah of snacking (AKA Frito Lay through brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Funyuns). PeaTos swaps the corn base of its competitor with peas, thereby delivering the “junk food” experience of America’s favorite snacks without all the junk. The products are higher in protein, higher in fiber, non-gmo, gluten-free, and contain no artificial ingredients. “Kids love PeaTos because they taste like ‘junk food’ and parents love PeaTos because they offer more nutrition! It’s a real win-win,” says PeaTos CEO Nick Desai.

PeaTos’ partnership with CHLA comes on the heels of their initiative with Feeding America. During the month of April, PeaTos donated a portion of all e-commerce sales from peatos.com to help the organization provide healthy meals to children across the country. Now, PeaTos is excited to support healthier futures for children in the company’s hometown of Los Angeles. “In times like this, being active and having fun is more important than ever,” says Desai. “We are so excited to support the needs of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and families by bringing laughter, fun, and of course, the holy grail of snacking to the community.”

PeaTos has been experiencing explosive growth since its launch in 2018. Today it is one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation. Join PeaTos at the Walk and Play L.A. event, and get active with your families! Walk and Play L.A. is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and promotes the well-being of children in Los Angeles while raising critical funds in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and its mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Sign up to register for free at www.walkandplayla.org.

