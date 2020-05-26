CAULIPOWER donates $1 million to American Heart Association's Food Security and Education programs

CAULIPOWER, makers of America's #1 better-for-you pizza, announced a $1 million donation over three years to the American Heart Association's food security and education programs. In the short-term funds will immediately provide over 100,000 meals to 4,500 high-risk families in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Birmingham for the next two months.

The social and economic impact of COVID-19 has heightened the problem of food insecurity in under-resourced communities. Even before the crisis, in Los Angeles County alone 30% of low-income households did not know where their next meal was coming from.

"We are grateful for CAULIPOWER's commitment to help bring vital resources to communities that need it most," says cardiologist John Gordon Harold, MD, board president, American Heart Association Los Angeles Division. "This important collaboration will not only provide urgent relief to families facing hardship during these challenging times, but also, in the long term, inspire kids and their families to grow their own food and eat healthier through Teaching Gardens."

In Los Angeles, the joint program will provide fresh produce boxes with enough food for a whole family through a partnership with Food Forward, SEE-LA and other local organizations such as Manual Arts High School, Keck Medicine of USC, Adventist Health White Memorial and the Weingart YMCA. The farm-fresh produce is sourced from local farmers, also hit hard by the crisis.

"It's already a tragedy that thousands of families depend on free school meals, but with schools closed that tragedy is a crisis and more children are at risk," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "We're thrilled that CAULIPOWER can help put fresh vegetables on the tables of 4,500 families just when they need it most. Help us help more families by donating: Text CAULI to 41444."

In the medium-term, CAULIPOWER's donation will help fund the American Heart Association's 300,000-strong National Teaching Gardens Network and the creation of 100 new Teaching Gardens. Since its inception, CAULIPOWER has contributed a percentage of sales to the Teaching Gardens. The company is proud to continue their support as the National Sponsor with this new $1 million donation. The program and the gardens give schools and other community-based organizations educational resources to teach children about the benefits of healthy home-grown fruit and vegetables.

"Central to CAULIPOWER's mission is making healthier foods accessible to all. Through these food deliveries and teaching gardens, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on children and their families," Becker added.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is America's favorite cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of vegetable-forward meal hacks now includes baked not fried chicken tenders, flavored riced cauliflower, cauliflower tortillas, and sweet potato toast. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools.

About CAULIPOWER & the COVID Crisis

During this unprecedented time, CAULIPOWER is proud to help others and give back through various initiatives, including:

"CAULIPOWER & CHILL" interactive weekly Instagram Live content series, featuring celebrity hosts who engage with viewers while sharing how to make convenient, healthy meals. In addition, CAULIPOWER is making donations to each celebrity's COVID-related charity of choice, including Food Bank for NYC and Feeding America.

Monthly "Pay Your Bills" campaign sending dozens of winners $500 to cover their expenses plus a year's supply of free CAULIPOWER pizza

Donating mask making materials to The Masks Now Coalition, a national coalition of volunteers producing handsewn masks for patients, healthcare workers and others working in essential businesses

Donating 3 months' worth of food to U.S. Vets, the nation's largest nonprofit provider for at-risk and homeless military veterans

Celebrating the contributions of local Los Angeles front-line grocery workers by throwing pizza parties for employees with the help of our partner PizzaRev

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information.

About the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens

The Teaching Gardens program directly addresses the necessity for access to healthy foods in underserved communities where food deserts exist. For more information about the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens, visit https://www.heart.org/en/professional/educator/teaching-gardens.

Further Information on The New Food Security Programmes

Los Angeles: Partnering with Food Forward to provide weekly produce distribution hubs in East LA and the South Bay, delivering 15,000 lbs of produce to roughly 2,000 high risk families through local organizations like Keck Medicine of USC, Adventist Health White Memorial and the Weingart YMCA. Additionally, partnering with Food Forward and SEE-LA to provide weekly produce boxes for collection and delivery to 800 Los Angeles Unified School District families that rely on the Grab & Go meal program.

Chicago: Delivery of weekly essential foods to 240 families in the Robbins-Blue Island community, benefiting the predominantly African American and Latinx population.

Philadelphia: In collaboration with the Philadelphia Public Health Department and local community organization Food Connect, distributing 1,600 meals to high need families, while bringing restaurant employees back into the workforce.

Birmingham: Partnering with the Fairfield Board of Education to augment student lunches with healthy foods and provide additional groceries for 900 families.

Click here for more COVID-19 coverage and how it is affecting the refrigerated and frozen foods industry.