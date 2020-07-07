ABA announces new Bakers Manufacturing Academy

ABA is excited to announce the new Bakers Manufacturing Academy, formerly the Cookie & Cracker Academy.

On June 30th, the American Bakers Association is launching a major upgrade to its educational platform, the *NEW* Bakers Manufacturing Academy, formerly known as the Cookie & Cracker Academy.

The Bakers Manufacturing Academy promises an improved user experience for both students and administrators including:

More intuitive visual interface

Calendar notifications

Mobile interface

Streamlined enrollment process

Improved student tracking features

And much more

For students, all current course activity will transfer over to the new platform. However, if students would like to finish up course chapters, tests, etc., please do so by 11:59 pm EDT, June 29th. Any new activity after 4 pm EDT today might not transfer over properly. Students will be able to start using the new platform, Bakers Manufacturing Academy, as of 12:00 pm EDT on Friday, July 3rd.

For administrators, please do not enroll new students starting today, Monday, June 29th until Friday, July 3rd.

*Please note* Extensions on the former Cookie & Cracker Academy are available for those whose completion dates are set to expire this week. Otherwise, all student work and all administrative information will be ready on the Bakers Manufacturing Academy by 12:00 pm EDT on Friday, July 3rd. Please contact ABA’s Education Team to request an extension.

ABA is excited to bring this new experience to our Members to help their employees grow in their careers. In the coming weeks and months, we will begin to roll out even more educational and training courses that will benefit all of our Member companies.

The technical transition to the new Bakers Manufacturing Academy will be complete by Friday, July 3rd. If there are delays, ABA will reach out immediately to let students and administrators know when they can safely resume activity.