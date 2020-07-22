Company: DSM

Website: www.dsm.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living and Avril, France's fourth-largest agro-industrial group, has announced the launch of their joint venture, Olatein, to produce canola (rapeseed) proteins for the global food market. One year after announcing their intention to work together, Avril and DSM have finalized their partnership and will begin construction on a manufacturing facility in Dieppe, France.

Protein is a crucial part of a healthy diet. As the world’s population heads towards 10 billion by 2050, more protein will be needed that is produced within planetary boundaries. To help meet the growing demand for proteins, DSM and Avril have established a partnership (75/25) and formed Olatein. The partnership draws on the unique know-how of each of the partners, including DSM’s patented process and technology for extracting high-quality protein from canola meal and Avril’s 35-year legacy in oilseed and protein crop production.

The resulting product, CanolaPRO, will be marketed and sold by DSM. CanolaPRO has excellent functional properties, a high nutritional value, and a balanced taste profile. It enhances vegan and vegetarian products such as meat and dairy alternatives, as well as other beverages, baked products, bars, and ready-to-mix products.

To facilitate the production, Avril is investing in the upstream part of the business, capitalizing on its leadership in oilseed crushing and seed sourcing. The Group will supply Olatein with non-genetically modified canola meal from the new crushing unit that will be created on the site. The new facility will also include a biomethane production unit, which will contribute to supplying the local public energy network and minimize the environmental footprint of production.

The finalization of this partnership initiates a new phase of activity at the Dieppe industrial site, owned by Saipol, a subsidiary of the Avril Group. The site will be completely renovated to accommodate the new industrial complex with the support of the Normandy Region, the Dieppe Town Hall, the Port of Dieppe, and state services. The restart of activity on the site will create new job opportunities once construction is complete.

"This partnership with DSM is part of Avril's strategy to develop and conquer new markets, with the aim of structuring a new high-protein seed sector and thus contribute to increasing France's and Europe's protein self-sufficiency. This project, in line with our commitments, offers a new future for the Dieppe site, while repositioning it on a new activity that will bring growth and industrial sustainability," said Jean-Philippe Puig, chief executive officer of the Avril Group.

“With the global population continuing to grow and the demand for healthy and nutritious proteins on the rise, the world needs sustainable solutions. Our partnership with Avril enables the production of CanolaPRO, a high-quality and nutritious protein that supports our customers to provide consumers around the world with better tasting, more enjoyable meat and dairy alternatives—in line with the market trends,” said Patrick Niels, president of DSM Food Specialties.