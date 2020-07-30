Ardent Mills has announced that Angie Miller has joined the company as vice president of sales. In this role, Miller will be part of the company’s senior leadership team and will lead sales strategies, create consistent value and continue to deliver exceptional customer experience.

“Angie has extensive experience building and leading high-performance sales organizations,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer. “With an eye towards strategic growth and sales effectiveness, we welcome Angie’s dedication to further drive our vision of being a trusted partner and nurturing our customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions.”

Miller's addition to the team is part of the organization’s plan for long-term growth and focus on delivering an outstanding customer experience.

“Bringing Angie on board aligns with our commitment to our people and our investment in our customer focused strategy,” added Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. “Angie brings with her a wealth of experience, and we’re thrilled she’s joined our team.”

Miller comes to Ardent Mills from Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto), where she spent more than seven years, most recently as the global sales effectiveness lead. Previously, Miller spent more than 16 years in pharmaceutical sales management for companies such as Pfizer.

“During this critical time, working with our customers to get flour and grain on people’s tables has never been more important,” shared Angie Miller, VP of sales at Ardent Mills. “Ardent Mills has proven to me that they are dedicated to helping their customers navigate unprecedented challenges, and have truly gone above and beyond to provide comprehensive solutions. I am impressed by their strong, embedded values and I look forward to partnering with customers to create new opportunities for sustainable growth.”