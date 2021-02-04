Ardent Mills has announced that Jonathan Aplin has joined the company as vice president of marketing. In this role, Aplin will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and plan execution with a focus on delivering growth for customers.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to Ardent Mills. He is a dynamic marketing executive and transformative leader who has implemented successful end-to-end marketing strategies in the ingredients space,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. “Ardent Mills is focused on driving growth exponentially, ensuring that we continue to exceed customer expectations across our innovative portfolio of products and industry leading services. Jonathan’s experience will help us strategically drive and manage this growth.”

As part of the company’s long-term strategy, Aplin will further strengthen customer experience and help expand Ardent Mills’ innovation pipeline.

“Change throughout our industry, the market and our day-to-day activities has never been more rapid. Our ability to understand and predict trends, have strong consumer and market knowledge and build intimate relationships with our customers is more important than ever,” said Dan Dye, CEO at Ardent Mills. “Jonathan’s leadership will be critical to further propelling long-term strategic growth. We are pleased to have him join our team.”

Aplin comes to Ardent Mills from Dawn Foods, where he spent more than six years leading the global brand and communications. Prior, he served in a number of marketing and brand roles in the entertainment industry and was a strategy consultant for the world’s largest branding agency. He has worked across a wide array of industries, collaborating with some of the world’s largest companies in the entertainment, logistics and CPG sectors.

“Ardent Mills has a strong vision for growth based on their values of trust, serving, simplicity and safety,” said Jonathan Aplin, vice president of marketing, Ardent Mills. “They have an authentic combination of purpose, values and innovation that inspires people to do their best work for customers every day, and I am thrilled to join the team.”