The North American Millers’ Association (NAMA) is pleased to announce that Jane DeMarchi will return to the association as its president on September 1, 2020. Jane began her career in agriculture and food policy in Washington, DC at NAMA.

Robert Harper, chairman of NAMA and president of Hopkinsville Milling Company (Hopkinsville, KY), said: “We are delighted to have someone of Jane’s caliber and engagement returning to NAMA and look forward to working with her to influence the policies impacting our industry.”

Most recently, Jane served as vice president, government and regulatory affairs for the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) where she advocated on a wide range of issues in partnership with more than 700 members of the seed production, distribution, and plant breeding industries.

Jane joined ASTA from the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), where she worked on wheat research issues and a value chain effort to introduce advanced breeding technologies to the crop. Prior to NAWG, DeMarchi was director of government affairs at NAMA and worked in export promotion, based in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Over the course of her career in D.C., DeMarchi has focused on biotechnology, agricultural research, food safety, conservation, and pesticide regulations. She achieved significant wins on legislative priorities including ratification of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture; managed crises responses including, most recently, COVID-19; and engaged coalitions including co-founding the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, and guiding an industry-wide education program to improve stewardship of seed.

"I am excited to be returning to NAMA during a crucial time for the whole food supply chain," DeMarchi said. "NAMA is an organization with a long history of bringing the industry together. I look forward to sharing the joy in the renewed interest in home baking with our members and working with them to address the complex challenges our sector faces as the link between farmers and food."