Company: Schwan's Consumer Brands

Website: https://www.schwanscompany.com

Introduced: Summer/Fall 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc.—a subsidiary of Schwan’s Company that offers trusted retail brands throughout the frozen-food category—has pushed forward in its innovation efforts and will launch new products under the Pagoda brand by October 2020.

“We are excited about the innovation in our pipeline—these products have been influenced by market and consumer insights, and ultimately shaped and validated by consumers” said Brad Smith, vice president of marketing. “With the historic growth that the frozen category has experienced and acceleration of products turning at shelf since March, Schwan’s is bringing pizza, Asian snacks and desserts innovations to our customers as quickly as possible so they can meet consumer demand.”

Pagoda snacks answered consumer’s desire for flexible snacking options with the launch of its Pagoda Vegetable Egg Rolls. As the category leader in chicken and pork egg roll varieties, Pagoda is positioned to provide consumers with the same quality they have grown to love, now in a new approachable yet desired meatless variety.