Brazi Bites is the top U.S. producer of naturally gluten-free Brazilian-style cheese bread. This week, Brazi Bites is launching in over 300 Walmart stores and will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning September 23rd.

Brazi Bites, which are distributed in over 15,000 retailers in the US and Canada, has seen explosive growth since March. The brand was well positioned in the beginning of the pandemic with wide distribution across natural and conventional retail channels and is experiencing retail sales 60 percent higher than last year.