Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery recently won a "Profile or Q&A" Folio award for its cover story on Main Street Gourmet.

With the right recipe and conditions for growth, greatness can arise from humble beginnings. Such is the case with Main Street Gourmet, located in Akron, OH, a bakery company founded by lifelong friends Steve Marks, co-founder, member of the board of directors and former co-CEO, and Harvey Nelson, co-founder and CEO. What started with a building purchased on a whim at a county real estate auction has grown into a multimillion-dollar bakery powerhouse serving high-profile customers across retail in-store bakery and chain foodservice—as well as an innovative workforce development model that involves hiring recently resettled refugees.

