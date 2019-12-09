Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery awarded Honorable Mention at 2019 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery was recently awarded an "Honorable Mention" at the 2019 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for our 2018 Bakery of the Year: Sheila G's Brownie Brittle article.

About the article:

When Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle hit the market in 2011, it redefined the cookie category forever. It’s like the brownie’s edges, crispy and full of rich, chocolate flavor—the best part of the brownie. As a bonus, Brownie Brittle is lower in calories than traditional brownies, and is highly snackable.

Once people try it, they’re hooked. Within a few short years of its launch, Brownie Brittle grew into a powerful brand.

About the awards:

For more than 25 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in journalism and design across all sectors of the publishing industry. Over 300 magazine and digital media professionals from all over the country gathered on October 30, 2019 at the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards to celebrate the B2B, consumer and regional brands who competed for the prestigious honor. This year’s winners list features the crème de la crème of content creators and designers—a pool of roughly 400 winners narrowed down from more than 2,500 entries.