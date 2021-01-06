Company: Good Humor

Website: www.goodhumor.com/us/en/home.html

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Viennetta, the beloved classic take on an ice cream cake, has finally returned to the U.S., thanks to Good Humor! Fans have clamored for Viennetta’s return for almost 30 years and in 2021, Good Humor is granting their wish.

Good Humor Vanilla Viennetta combines a wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape that is perfectly portioned for an entire family to share. Good Humor Viennetta can make any day a celebration and is great for all special occasions: birthdays, holidays, BBQs, parties or an after-dinner treat!

Good Humor Viennetta will be available for a suggested retail price of $5.49 in major retailers nationwide starting in January 2021.