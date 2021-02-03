Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: When it comes to snacking, we want the winning combination: convenience, great taste and something we feel good about eating. But does this sacrifice-free snack actually exist? Yes: Kellogg's Special K is committed to making snacktime dreams come true—even on the most tempting of days—with its new Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars. After all, who says you can't have your cake and keto too?

Available in two irresistible flavors, Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge, Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars have a winning flavor combination to kick your cravings to the curb. Each unreasonably rich and decadent bar contains 1g of sugar, 2g net carbs and 7g of protein, setting you up to win in whatever life moment-turned-opponent comes your way.

"Our Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars help you win however you eat, whether you're all-in on keto, a dabbler, a first-timer or just want something delicious and convenient with 1g of sugar," said Courtney Bentley, Special K brand manager. "That's why on the first tempting day of the year —National Chocolate Cake Day—we're challenging keto-ers and chocolate-cake cravers alike to combat their cravings with a chance at free delivery of our new Chocolate Almond Fudge bars."

Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars will be available at retailers nationwide in January with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a five-count box. For more information, follow Special K on Instagram and Twitter and check out Facebook.com/SpecialKUS.