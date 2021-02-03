Company: Solvay

Website: www.solvay.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Solvay introduces Eugenol Synth, an innovation for fragrance applications with olfactory properties comparable to that derived from cloves. The new high purity synthetic eugenol will provide a reliable alternative to help meet Flavors & Fragrance (F&F) market demand for applications for which natural origin is not essential.

Solvay has developed a robust and competitive process to produce synthetic eugenol to offset the quality, supply and price fluctuations occurring in the sourcing of natural eugenol extracted from cloves.

“Solvay strategically extends its aroma chemicals portfolio pushing the boundaries with a commitment to innovate and anticipate F&F market expectations,” said Corinne Duffy, technical marketing manager & Eugenol project manager at Solvay Aroma Performance. "Thanks to our back integration in guaiacol, a key intermediate in our diphenol chain, our R&I teams have been able to develop an innovative process successfully scaled up to produce synthetic eugenol.”

Eugenol derived from cloves, is an aromatic flower spice used widely across flavor (food and beverage) and fragrance applications. Because of its analgesic and antiseptic properties, it is also used in oral care formulations such as toothpastes and mouthwashes. In addition, it can be used in technical applications such as an intermediate for polymers.

Solvay’s new Eugenol Synth is produced at the company’s Saint-Fons, Lyon site in France and is commercially available globally. To learn more about Solvay’s portfolio of fragrance solutions please visit solvay.com.