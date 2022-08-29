Company: Scotty's Everyday

Website: scottyseveryday.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99

Product Snapshot: Scotty's Everyday is excited to announce that the latest in its line of Keto, zero net carb, gluten-free, sugar-free, Non-GMO, and no nut flour baking mixes is now available for purchase on its website and Amazon.com.

The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is the direct response to an overwhelming request for a keto, gluten-free pancake & waffle mix that better matches the true taste and texture of traditional pancakes and waffles.

"We heard from so many people in the Scotty's community that they wanted a mix without that gritty texture and grainy taste that others have because they are full of almond or coconut flour," says founder Scotty Sturgill.

The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix also nourishes inner health with clean ingredients. Like all other baking mixes in the line, this mix is made with "resistant tapioca starch," a dietary fiber. Not only is this key ingredient keto-friendly, consumption of resistant starch is shown to provide a long list of health benefits.

Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is perfect for sharing with family and friends who have dietary restrictions or low-carb goals. To learn more about the creative recipes that Scotty's mixes can create, visit ScottysEveryday.com.