Company: Scotty's Everyday
Website: scottyseveryday.com
Introduced: August 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $11.99
Product Snapshot: Scotty's Everyday is excited to announce that the latest in its line of Keto, zero net carb, gluten-free, sugar-free, Non-GMO, and no nut flour baking mixes is now available for purchase on its website and Amazon.com.
The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is the direct response to an overwhelming request for a keto, gluten-free pancake & waffle mix that better matches the true taste and texture of traditional pancakes and waffles.
"We heard from so many people in the Scotty's community that they wanted a mix without that gritty texture and grainy taste that others have because they are full of almond or coconut flour," says founder Scotty Sturgill.
The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix also nourishes inner health with clean ingredients. Like all other baking mixes in the line, this mix is made with "resistant tapioca starch," a dietary fiber. Not only is this key ingredient keto-friendly, consumption of resistant starch is shown to provide a long list of health benefits.
Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is perfect for sharing with family and friends who have dietary restrictions or low-carb goals. To learn more about the creative recipes that Scotty's mixes can create, visit ScottysEveryday.com.