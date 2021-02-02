Southern Recipe is showing its support and care for truck drivers everywhere by teaming up with one of America’s most active truck driver support initiatives, St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF). The charity’s “Driving Down Diabetes” initiative is a national attempt to help our highway’s unsung heroes reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes. Everybody deserves to feel both safe and healthy, whether on the road or in their homes. With the help of this year-long, CDC-approved program and Southern Recipe’s support, SCF will not only help those at risk significantly reduce their chances of developing type 2 diabetes, but also help them regain a sense of comfort—physically and mentally.

Beginning February 1st, SCF’s free Diabetes Prevention Program, “Driving Down Diabetes,” will be more than just a self-help program. It will be an opportunity for drivers to connect and keep their health top of mind for the long-haul. Those who participate in “Driving Down Diabetes” will meet weekly in the first four months, bi-weekly in the following two months and monthly in the last six months. Curriculum throughout the year will be led by a lifestyle coach specially trained to lead the program and will include live webinars focusing on nutrition, exercise and stress management.

“The ability to effortlessly climb in and out of our vehicles or exercise without difficulty breathing is something we all take for granted until we start facing these issues ourselves,” said Julie Dillon, wellness manager at St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. “After working with the CDC to develop this program, we’ve found that those with prediabetes who take part in a structured lifestyle change program, such as Driving Down Diabetes, can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent. It is our hope, though, that our program will see even higher rates of reduction, as it is our ultimate goal to help all those working on the road live a happier, healthier life.”

“Supporting our nation’s truck drivers has always been important to us. They’re the backbone of our work in the food industry, and we don’t ever want to take this very special community for granted,” shared Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing for Rudolph Foods and SCF board member. “Through the ‘Driving Down Diabetes’ program, we hope to again come alongside SCF to do some real good.”

More than eight in 10 adults with prediabetes don’t know that they are prediabetic. Over-the-road drivers with a valid Class A CDL are encouraged by SCF to visit the program's website to learn more if they suspect they might be prediabetic. While enrollment for the program ends February 1st, sessions will be available for viewing on the SCF's website throughout the year. To see if you are at risk and to register visit Truckersfund.org/diabetes-prevention-program.