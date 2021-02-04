Company: Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen
Website: https://yvonnesvegankitchen.com/
Introduced: February 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5-$108
Product Snapshot: Yvonne Ardestani's eponymous vegan + gluten-free treats brand, Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen, has just launched limited edition cakes, cookies, & other desserts for Valentine's Day.
Most are available for nationwide shipping and all are 100 percent vegan & gluten-free. Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen treats & cheeses are carried in over 20 top retailers throughout Southern California, including all Erewhon locations. The brand is a favorite of many celebrities, a go-to for influencers, and a trusted treat for vegans & those with dietary restrictions.
Offerings include:
- Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting: $50.00-$108.00.
- Red Velvet Cupcake: $5.
- Hearts Cake: $40.00-$85.00. Yvonne's classic cake: with either a chocolate or vanilla cake (vanilla comes with raspberry jam buttercream inside) and chocolate or vanilla buttercream exterior, adorned with festively colored ombré frosting.
- The Chunky Cookie: $10.73-$43.00. For a limited time only! The chunkiest of Yvonne's cookies, this new treat is made with shredded coconut, walnuts, chocolate chips and finished with Himalayan sea salt.
- Pink Red Velvet Cake with Chocolate Drip and Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry: $50-$105.00. Yvonne's newest creation is here for Valentine's Day - don't miss this festive red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting inside and pink vanilla frosting on the outside, complete with chocolate drip and a chocolate-covered strawberry.
- Valentine's Day Chocolate Dipped "OREOs": $15.50-$46.50. Yvonne's house-made black and white sandwich cookies are dipped in chocolate and finished with festive Valentine's Day sprinkles. These crisp chocolate cookies with a vanilla cream center are a festive treat you don't want to miss.
- Frosted Oat Cookies. Surprise your sweetie with this Instagram-worthy assortment of Frosted Oat Cookies for Valentine's Day! A sweet indulgence to have at home to enjoy in a guilt-free way!
- Red Velvet Cake Balls: $15.50-$46.50. Red velvet cake dipped in white chocolate and covered with sprinkles.
- The Valentine's Day Treat Box No. 2: $36.00. For a limited time only... introducing the quintessential Valentine's Day treat box full of your new favorites vegan and gluten-free Valentine's Day desserts! Includes two red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, two heart-shaped frosted oat cookies, two chocolate-dipped housemade “OREOs," and two red velvet cake balls.
- The Valentine's Day Treat Box No. 1: $27.00. Includes two frosted oat cookies, two Valentine's Day chocolate dipped "OREOs," and two red velvet cake balls.
- DIY Valentine's Cookie Decorating Kit: $38.00. Yvonne's cult-classic decorating kit is back, this time for Valentine's Day with six vegan & gluten-free heart-shaped cookies, buttercream frostings in red, pink, and white, and festive sprinkles.