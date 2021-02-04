Company: Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen

Website: https://yvonnesvegankitchen.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5-$108

Product Snapshot: Yvonne Ardestani's eponymous vegan + gluten-free treats brand, Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen, has just launched limited edition cakes, cookies, & other desserts for Valentine's Day.

Most are available for nationwide shipping and all are 100 percent vegan & gluten-free. Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen treats & cheeses are carried in over 20 top retailers throughout Southern California, including all Erewhon locations. The brand is a favorite of many celebrities, a go-to for influencers, and a trusted treat for vegans & those with dietary restrictions.

Offerings include: