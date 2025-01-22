Cinnaholic, purveyor of plant-based rolls and buns, is debuting its Valentine's Day menu. The goodies include:

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Rolls – The brand's classic Old Skool rolls, topped with vanilla frosting, a chocolate-covered strawberry, chocolate drizzle, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Available by the half or full dozen. *Please allow 2 hours advance notice. Average pricing: $35 (half dozen), $70 (full dozen)

Nuts For You Strawberry Variety – Fresh strawberries hand-dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in a blend of nut toppings, including almonds, coconut, pecans, and walnuts. *Please allow 2 hours advance notice. Average pricing: $17 (half dozen), $30.99 (full dozen)

Signature Gift Box – The gift box includes two customized cinnamon rolls with patrons' choice of one frosting and one topping each, two chocolate-covered strawberries, two mini cookies, and two mini brownies. Consumers can dip their strawberries in a topping for $1. *Please allow 5 hours advance notice. Average pricing: $24.99

*Catering items are offered for a limited time at participating locations and require advance notice.

Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats.

