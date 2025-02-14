Last week we covered Super Bowl-centric Fun Friday news, and today is the Super Bowl of the candy industry: Valentine's Day.

To start off, Lindt's Russell Stover chocolate brand is giving one lucky consumer a chance to win a trip to celebrate the Big Game—the 2026 edition!

Russell Stover Chocolates, an American classic since 1923, has partnered with star athlete couple, footballer Zach and former soccer player Julie Ertz, to encourage couples to "Tackle Valentine's Day" with Russell Stover Chocolates for the chance to win a romantic trip to celebrate the Big Game in 2026.

When February arrives, football's Big Game takes center stage, but soon after the spotlight turns to Valentine's Day, where couples celebrate going the extra yard to support one another. This Valentine's season, with the help of Zach and Julie Ertz, we're reminding couples that Russell Stover is the ultimate play for a super Valentine's Day together.

Consumers can enter now through February 28, 2025, at RussellStover.com/Valentines. Limit to one entry per person. One lucky winner will win a three-day, night trip for two to Santa Clara, CA from February 7–9, 2026. Fifty First Prize winners will receive a couple's game day prize pack including a gift card for fan gear, Russell Stover merchandise, and product so they can cozy up together and root for their favorite team.

The most-searched Valentine's desserts, with a healthy twist

Experts from UK's Gains Nutrition have tracked the most-searched Valentine's desserts, revealing new ways to cut sugar and fat while keeping the romance. Their findings map out healthier takes on Britain's most searched date-night treats, swapping traditional ingredients for better choices this February 14:

1. Almond Flour Tiramisu with Date-Sweetened Cream (947.5K searches for the classic Tiramisu)

The standard serving size of traditional Tiramisu can reach 500 calories. By substituting ladyfingers with an almond flour sponge and using dates instead of sugar in the mascarpone filling, Almond Flour Tiramisu with Date-Sweetened Cream offers a satisfying alternative at 350 calories per serving.

2. Honey-Sweetened Coconut Milk Crème Brûlée (762K searches for the classic Crème Brûlée)

The traditional Crème Brûlée contains heavy cream and refined sugar, reaching 420 calories per serving. By substituting coconut milk for heavy cream and honey for sugar, Honey-Sweetened Coconut Milk Crème Brûlée offers a satisfying alternative at 300 calories per serving.

3. Beetroot Red Velvet Cupcakes (576K searches for the classic Red Velvet)

The classic Red Velvet Cake uses artificial dyes and high sugar content, totaling 500 calories per serving. By substituting pureed beets for food coloring and coconut sugar for refined sugar, Beetroot Red Velvet Cupcakes offers a satisfying alternative at 350 calories per serving.

4. Raw Date & Cacao Energy Truffles (469.7K searches for the classic version)

The traditional Chocolate Truffles contain butter, sugar, and cream, reaching 180 calories per piece. Made with dates, nuts, and cacao powder instead of dairy and refined sugar, Raw Date & Cacao Energy Truffles deliver the same rich flavor at 140 calories per piece.

5. Sweet Potato Brownies (429K searches for the classic Brownies)

The traditional Triple Chocolate Brownies contain refined sugar and flour, reaching 450 calories per serving. Using mashed sweet potatoes and almond flour in place of traditional ingredients, Sweet Potato Brownies provide a rich chocolate experience at 280 calories per serving.

6. Avocado & Banana Chocolate Mousse (410K searches for the classic version)

The classic Chocolate Mousse contains heavy cream and sugar, reaching 350 calories per serving. Blending avocados and bananas for natural creaminess, Avocado & Banana Chocolate Mousse delivers the same silky texture at 200 calories per serving.

Sweet innovation helps the candy industry reimagine Valentine's day

Patricia Manos of Curion writes:

Valentine's Day traces back to ancient Roman roots where the mid-February festival of Lupercalia celebrated fertility and love. However, its true rise came when Pope Gelasius turned a pagan festival into a Christian feast in 496 AD., honoring St. Valentine.

By the 14th century, romance became the focus, setting the stage for centuries of opportunity. Fast forward to 1868, where Richard Cadbury’s heart-shaped boxes paired chocolate with romance. Then the 19th and 20th centuries arrived, with Necco's Sweethearts with cute printed messages. Industrialization hit harder, Hallmark saw a chance to mass-produce greeting cards, and candy brands jumped on board.

You might be thinking, “Is there really room for innovation in a market flooded with heart-shaped boxes and pink bows?” or “How can I roll out a fresh Valentine’s Day product under tight budgets and deadlines?” As a creative but cautious person, you’re ready to take a big leap, but also worried about falling flat in a crowded candy aisle. The last thing you want is for your brand to be just another sweet option collecting dust on the shelf. And with health-conscious, experience-driven consumers demanding more, you wonder if sticking with last year’s playbook will cut it. Chances are, if you’re losing sleep over these questions, you’re not alone. And that means opportunity is waiting.

The candy industry’s success hinges on its ability to innovate, not only in product offerings but also in how it markets and packages these confections.

Personalization: Modern technology allows candy companies to create customized messages on chocolates or candies. For example, brands like M&M’s let consumers print names, dates, or personal messages directly on each candy piece, making their gift more meaningful. Health-conscious treats: As consumers become more health-conscious, brands have introduced sugar-free, vegan, and low-calorie options for Valentine's Day. Companies like Hu Kitchen and Lily’s have created artisanal, clean-label chocolates that cater to modern dietary preferences without compromising indulgence. Limited-edition flavors: Seasonal exclusivity drives excitement and urgency. Brands like Hershey's and Kit Kat debut Valentine-specific flavors such as strawberry crème or pink champagne to entice repeat purchases and keep consumers curious year after year. Interactive Experiences: Innovative packaging turns the act of gifting into a shared experience. Candy makers have developed DIY kits, such as chocolate-dipping sets or heart-shaped cookie-decorating kits, that encourage bonding and creativity.

The real game-changer is in how brands choose to innovate. Let’s lay out all our cards: the candy industry sell sweets, but it also sells stories. Ads and social media campaigns tap into love, happiness, and connection, turning candy into an emotional symbol instead of a simple treat.

At the same time, curated gift boxes, subscription services, and same-day delivery feed modern convenience culture. Seasonal pop-up shops and immersive experiences, like chocolate tastings or behind-the-scenes tours, pull consumers in and keep them talking.

Offer a bold new flavor or fresh packaging that resonates, and you’ll spark genuine customer love and proof that you truly “get” them. From there, buzz grows fast, elevating your brand image and positioning you as a fearless trendsetter.

As technology races forward, the confections industry can’t afford to stand still. AR packaging that unlocks personalized love notes? That’s just the start. Eco-friendly materials and fair sourcing also matter to consumers who want guilt-free sweets. Even in a shifting world, Valentine’s Day remains a constant stage for candy’s biggest plays, and innovation is the star.

From heart-shaped boxes to AR packaging; from flavor mashups like spicy chocolate or bacon-infused truffles to collaborations that set social media on fire; it’s all about bold moves that keeps brands out in front.

The love affair between candy and Valentine’s Day is here to stay. Feeling the pressure to make this holiday count? Embrace it. By blending new flavors, fresh packaging, and bold marketing with real consumer insights, you can turn a holiday spike into lasting success.

General Mills releases Totino's Ramen Noodles

Totino’s Pizza Rolls are a snack time favorite, says parent company General Mills, and with 43% of Totino’s lovers also buying Ramen products, Totino’s has created a game-winning combo: pizza-flavored ramen.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls Ramen Noodles blend the savory, cheesy flavors of pizza with the warm, slurpable goodness of ramen. This mashup is available in two varieties:

Cheese Pizza : Consumers can enjoy the flavors they know and love from Totino’s Pizza Rolls now in a cup filled with cheesy noodles, tomato sauce, and oregano.

: Consumers can enjoy the flavors they know and love from Totino’s Pizza Rolls now in a cup filled with cheesy noodles, tomato sauce, and oregano. Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza: This classic flavor pairing takes on a whole new form with tangy, spicy buffalo sauce mixed with buttery, savory chicken and hints of cheese in these gooey noodles.

Ramen fans can find Totino’s Pizza Rolls Ramen Noodles at Walmart locations nationwide beginning in March for just $1.88 each.

Dunkin' debuts $6 meal deal, Juicy Couture tracksuits

Dunkin’ has launched its DunKings $6 Meal Deal, as well as its the most exclusive tracksuit drop yet: a collaboration with Juicy Couture.

It all led to last Sunday, February 9, when The DunKings took center stage in the first commercial break of the Big Game.

The DunKings $6 Meal Deal: For $6, guests can enjoy a hearty Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns, and a medium Hot (14-oz) or Iced Coffee (24-oz).

For consumers who missed the Juicy Couture x Dunkin’ Tracksuits before it sold out in minutes, a special DunKings Merch Collection offers another chance to get in on the action. Available on DunkinGear.com, the collection includes:

DunKings and DunQueens Premium Lined Pullover Jacket: $100

DunKings and DunQueens Crew Necks: $45

DunKings and DunQueens Joggers: $40

DunKings and DunQueens Snapbacks: $25

DunKings Socks: $16

Plus, guests can visit their local Dunkin’ for more swag: DunKings and DunQueens Tumblers ($16.99), Straw Toppers ($6.99), Reusable Cup Pack ($12.99), and Koozies ($6.99).