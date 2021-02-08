The countdown to the first global industry meeting of the year has begun: companies only have to decide by February 12 whether or not to participate as exhibitors at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from March 15-17, 2021.

Ahead with innovative strength: With their additional virtual format iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS in March, the organizer of the world's leading trade fair iba, GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH, is providing the platform for the first industry meeting of the year. The aim is to enable companies in the baking industry to network globally, create new business contacts and present their innovations and products. Exhibitors can interact with customers, as well as maintain long-term relationships and generate new leads virtually and on a high technical level.

Number and quality of participants reflect the high demand

The new virtual format is already closing the gap in spring for the urgent need to create new business contacts and to exchange innovations, among participants on both sides. Head of iba, Cathleen Kabashi, comments on the current state of planning: “The concept of the industry's first virtual networking event in March meets with great approval. Above all, the current number of registered participants from more than a hundred countries and their quality shows that the need for networking and the demand for a global industry platform are enormous. We are delighted that the iba brand enjoys such a high level of trust, even during these exceptional times.”

Strong partners for a strong supporting programme

In addition to global networking and product presentations, iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS will also focus on specialist talks. For this purpose, the organizers will cooperate with partners such as the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the strategy consultancy for the food industry Munich Strategy, or the Tortilla Industry Association, which, as a recognized representative of companies in the tortilla industry, has been promoting and supporting it since 1989.

The entire supporting programe will be announced shortly. One thing is already certain: The consulting agency Munich Strategy will be looking ahead to the new normal in the baking industry and will be showing how companies can strategically position themselves for it now. Dr. Werner Motyka, head of Munich Strategy's Food division, comments: "Even after the pandemic, there is no going back to the 'pre-corona' status for the baking industry, because all key areas of the business have changed—from the supply chain to the product range to distribution. That's why I'm excited to share our insights and vision for the industry at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS. Here, for the first time, we will show the impact of Covid-19 on key areas of action in the baking industry and provide concrete recommendations for companies based on this."

In addition to their presence on the platform, exhibitors will also contribute with online presentations to the supporting program. Head of iba, Cathleen Kabashi on the possibilities of the virtual event: “Networking is our top priority and we look forward to exciting discussions, qualitative impulses and interactive infotainment together with the industry—by the industry and for the industry.”

For further information on registration for exhibitors and visitors, as well as the list of already registered exhibitors for March 2021, visit: connecting.iba.de