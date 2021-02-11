At today's annual general shareholders’ meeting of Bühler Holding AG, Ruth Metzler-Arnold resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Audit Committee. She will be succeeded as chairperson of the Audit Committee by Rainer Schulz, member of the Board of Directors.

"We would like to thank Ruth Metzler-Arnold for bringing her profound knowledge of business and especially corporate governance to us over the past 10 years. On behalf of the shareholders and the members of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank her most sincerely for her many years of commitment," says Calvin Grieder, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bühler Group.

Ruth Metzler-Arnold says about her resignation: "The collaboration with the Members of the Board of Directors and with the Executive Board has always been very fruitful. In recent years, Bühler has set the right course in innovation and digitalization. Therefore, the company is in a first-class position to fully exploit current and future business opportunities." She said she was also convinced of the company's sustainable success in the future.

Ruth Metzler-Arnold had been a member of the Board of Directors since 2011 and chairwoman of the Audit Committee since 2014. With her resignation from the Board of Directors of Bühler Group today, she hands over the chair of the Audit Committee to her successor Rainer Schulz. Ruth Metzler-Arnold has already announced her resignation at the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on August 28, 2020.

The Bühler family as well as the Members of the Board of Directors express their sincere thanks to both, Ruth Metzler-Arnold as well as Rainer Schulz for their commitment and dedication to Bühler and wish them all the very best.