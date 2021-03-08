Company: AAK

Website: www.aak.com

Ingredient Snapsnot: AAK has announced it has received CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification at AAK facilities in Richmond, California and Port Newark, New Jersey. The AAK portfolio of fat and oil solutions now includes organic sunflower, coconut, soy, canola and safflower oils.

“We are very excited to add organic offerings to our already broad product portfolio of value-added specialty fats and oils,” said Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president, AAK USA and North Latin America. “Organic capabilities will further enhance AAK’s ability to service our valued customer-partners, especially within the growing nutrition and plant-based segments in North America.”

CCOF certification follows federal standards set by the USDA National Organic Program. Producers certified by CCOF have chosen to grow, process, and sell organic foods. Certified organic products are grown on soil that has been free of prohibited substances for three years prior to harvest to ensure that the crops will not be contaminated. Focused on the use of renewable resources and conservation of soil and water, organic farmers enhance and sustain the environment for future generations.

The AAK facility in Richmond, California is now certified for the blending and processing of organic sunflower, coconut, soy, canola and safflower oils, please contact AAK for sample requests. The Port Newark facility is certified for refining of organic coconut oil, with the expectation it will further expand its offerings with additional organic vegetable oils in the coming months.

The location of AAK’s bi-coastal facilities in Richmond, California and Port Newark, New Jersey enables direct delivery of crude oils from abroad, in addition to allowing for efficient coast-to-coast distribution. Both facilities have direct rail access, along with the ability to load/unload bulk trucks, totes, and drums.

AAK’s organic certification allows them to offer organic sunflower, coconut, soy, canola and safflower oils, as part of their ongoing commitment to helping their customers be successful in a better way.

Find out more about AAK’s latest co-development solutions by visiting www.aak.com.