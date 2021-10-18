Participants from the baking industry will be exchanging ideas at iba.Connecting Experts from October 25–28, 2021. This virtual journey starts with the iba globe and its four pillars: CONNECT, DISCOVER, LEARN, and ENTERTAIN. Program highlights from the industry for the industry await behind each click.

iba.Connecting Experts makes it possible: the virtual world is turning once again and this time it will be for a whole 96 hours. The CONNECT section offers space for exchange between participants and networks the community around the globe. Under DISCOVER, participants can look forward to product presentations and individual consultations from exhibitors like KOMA Cooling & Conditioning, Forbo Siegling GmbH, Maquinaria Viñas S.L., and Bundy Baking Solutions. On top of this, Albert Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG will be offering a video demonstration of their products. The innovation booths by Marel TREIF GmbH, Somengil S.A., MIWE Michael Wenz GmbH, or Rademaker, among others, will provide insight into the future of the baking industry. The focus here will mainly be on new features, sustainability and energy efficiency.





Powerful industry expertise: specialist presentations with live Q&A sessions

The LEARN pillar offers participants specialist presentations from the baking industry for the baking industry. Both exhibitors and partners will be speaking, including Gira, AIBI, Rabobank, and Prof. Dr. Klaus Lösche from Northern Food Tec GmbH (NFT) in various languages and time zones. Participants can interact with Bernd Kütscher in real time at the live presentation by the Akademie Deutsches Bäckerhandwerk Weinheim on October 28, 2021. There will also be a number of presentations with extra "Live Q&A" sessions. An additional window will open up for participants at the end where they can get directly into a live conversation with the speaker. This is how iba.Connecting Experts offers a double advantage in the virtual room: not only specialist presentations but also a worldwide live exchange with the experts, independently of place and time.





Infotainment: Wildbakers goes iba.Connecting Experts

The ENTERTAIN section will also be offering a new feature. Standing on the back of a pick-up truck and racing through the woods while happily baking a tarte flambée isn’t possible, you say? Participants at iba.Connecting Experts can see for themselves. The Wildbakers—Jörg Schmid and Johannes Hirth—take baking fans with them on their journey of traditional know-how combined with original and progressive ideas in the ENTERTAIN section.

All online presentations, the complete list of dates as well as the link to register can be found under connecting.iba.de/.

An extract from the program (Europe/Berlin UTC+02:00) can be found here:

AIBI – Dr. Didier Jans with: The EU Farm to Fork Strategy: a quiet revolution for the bakery sector. (English) / October 25, 2021: 11:00 - 11:17 a.m. Live-Q&A

GoodMills Innovation – Michael Gusko with: Shaping the Future of Global Health: The New Role of Bread. (English) / October 26, 2021: 7:00 - 7:30 p.m. Live-Q&A

Wolf-Dieter Borawitz, Kosher & Halal Representative, Uelzena Group and specialist with: Halal and Kosher (English) / October 26, 2021: 3.30 -4 p.m. Live-Q&A

University Hohenheim – Dr. Viktoria Zettel with: Spectroscopy in cereal science with a focus on the monitoring of sourdough fermentation (English) / October 26, 2021: 09:30 - 10:00 a.m. Live-Q&A



