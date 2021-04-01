Company: Mmmly

Website: EatMmmly.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.49, $19.99

Product Snapshot: Mmmly, the plant-based reimagined cookie, founded by Nicholas Naclerio, formally announces the launch of its company. Mmmly’s cookies feature clean, thoughtful, and innovative ingredients including powerful root vegetables, prebiotic fiber, fruits, and healthy fats that fuel the brain, supports gut health, and overall well-being. The ingredients were carefully chosen to deliver the nutrition facts and health benefits of a super cookie, without any toxic or nutritionally useless ingredients.

Mmmly was born from founder Nick Naclerio’s personal struggle with sugary and processed products, which led to an unhealthy relationship with food and the realization that truly taking care of yourself starts with what we put into our bodies. As a Michelin-Star restaurant trained chef, Nick took his experience and started developing what he calls the reimagined super cookie. One serving includes 5-6g of prebiotic fiber to boost gut health, 4g of net carbs, and 2g of added sugars, which is 65 percent less added sugars than a leading competitor. In addition, Mmmly contains non-GMO ingredients that are grain-, gluten-, wheat-, and cane sugar-free.The direct-to-consumer brand is releasing its first collection of better-for-you cookies in four flavors: Banana Chocolate Chip, Blueberry Shortbread, Dark Chocolate Chip, and Sweet Almond.

“I’m excited to share the foods you love that can now be enjoyed throughout the day,” said founder Nicholas Naclerio. “Mmmly’s redefining the sugary cookie category by creating a functional and purposeful treat that’s lower in sugar and includes prebiotic fiber that provides gut health and fuel for your brain.”

Mmmly is available in full-size boxes (three 2-packs per box at $7.49) or sample packs (eight 2-packs at $19.99) at EatMmmly.com.