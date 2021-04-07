Company: Fromager D'Affinois

Website: www.fromagerdaffinois.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: For years, the decadent brie from luxury French cheese brand Fromager d’Affinois has been a cult favorite among cheese connoisseurs in the USA, and now Fromager has something new for caseophiles to enjoy with the limited edition Crispy Brie Bites, available through April 15.

Crispy Brie Bites are the latest, greatest gourmet cheese offering from famed French brand Fromager d’Affinois. Ripened over nine days, the bites boast a creamy, brie-filled inside and a crispy, toasted outside. Easy to prepare and even easier to eat, this treat will delight even the most seasoned cheese-lover.

Crispy Brie Bites are the perfect snack. Add them to a cheese board for texture and warmth, top over a salad for an extra dose of luxury, or add to a sandwich for a crunchy, creamy bite.

Fromager d’Affinois Brie is made in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. This French Creamy brie has a mild, buttery flavor and a sweetness that goes very well with red wine and fresh fruit.