Due to business growth in its North American Chemical & Performance Materials business unit, Schenck Process has hired Rod Henricks to serve as executive director of sales. His new role will include the management of sales for the Chemical & Performance Materials markets along with leading a team committed to providing state of the art bulk material handling equipment and systems.

Rod brings a wide range of industry experience with previous management roles in both manufacturing and sales for processing equipment and transportation vehicles. Most recently, Rod led the sales and product management teams for Bunting Magnetics Co.

Rod also currently serves as the president of the Process Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA), which supports the efforts of OEM members and the general industry. Rod joined the Executive Committee for PEMA in 2018, and has served as treasurer and then vice president, leading up to 2020.

“I look forward to being part of a global market leader in bulk solids handling, and supporting the sales efforts in chemicals and performance materials,” says Henricks. “Schenck Process has created an extensive portfolio of companies to serve the chemical and performance materials markets.”

“We are excited to have Rod on board as his experience in powder and bulk solids handling will be an excellent addition to the Schenck Process team and ultimately to our customer base,” said Nick Giefer, vice president sales, chemicals & performance materials, North America.