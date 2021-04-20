Company: Green Park Brands

Website: mavericksnacks.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Mavericks Snacks recently celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 20th, and it has relaunched all of its snacks in a brand-new 7-oz "sharing size" format.

With only 5g of sugar per serving, Mavericks’ chocolate chip, birthday cake, and double chocolate cookies offer 40 percent less sugar than leading kids’ options. Its crackers, available in cheese, pizza and original flavors, are oven baked with 8g of whole grains in all servings—a nutritional benefit unmatched by competitors.

First-time shoppers on Mavericks’ website can receive 20 percent off their order with promo code BDAY20, along with a free box of its signature Birthday Cake Cookiez while supplies last. Mavericks Snacks can also be purchased at Whole Foods Market (and via local Amazon Prime Now delivery service where available), as well as through online retail partners Amazon.com and Thrive Market