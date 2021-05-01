Tate & Lyle PLC has announced that Patrícia Corsi will join the Board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committees on May 1, 2021.

Patrícia is currently global chief marketing & digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health, and has built a career spanning 20 years in global consumer products. She has served as SVP and chief marketing officer, Mexico for Heineken NV and held various global brand roles for Unilever as well as marketing roles for Kraft Foods and Tetra Pak International in Brazil.

Dr Gerry Murphy, chair of Tate & Lyle, said: “I am delighted that Patrícia has agreed to join the Board. She brings experience of our key growth markets in Latin America as well as marketing, digital and brand expertise all of which will be of significant benefit to the Board.

As previously announced on March 25, 2021, non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee, Anne Minto, will retire from the Board at the AGM on July 29, 2021 and non-executive director, Sybella Stanley, will succeed Anne as chair of the Remuneration Committee from the conclusion of the AGM.

There are no further disclosures to be made in connection with Ms Corsi’s appointment pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules.