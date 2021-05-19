Company: Wild About Bread

Website: www.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Now anyone can make home-baked bread for themselves or to share with those they love. Wild About Bread has created a new bread mix kit, simplifying the bread-making process while resulting in crusty artisan bread.

Each Wild About Bread kit provides a unique mixing and proofing container called the PrepPal, three pre-measured bread mixes, and three yeast packets that simplify bread baking without sacrificing flavor, texture, or quality.

To prepare a loaf, add warm water and one yeast packet into your PrepPal and stir. Next, add one bag of bread mix, snap the lid shut, and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and lid of your PrepPal with a spatula, set aside to proof in a warm place until dough doubles in size. Once ready open the PrepPal, scrape dough onto a prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes at 425⁰F. Cool, slice, and enjoy.

"What can compare to the aroma of bread baking in your oven, and the deliciousness of home-baked bread?" says Chris Harlander, general manager for Wild About Bread. "It's a wonderful, simple bread mix kit that will make an inexperienced baker feel like they created a masterpiece."

There is little mess and only one container to clean up. The PrepPal is reusable, and dishwasher and microwave safe. For convenience, dough can be stored after proofing in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Adventurous bakers appreciate the recipes available on their website for dinner rolls, baguettes, focaccia, pizza crust, and more. There are how-to videos, baking tips, and serving suggestions also available on their website and social media.

"Wild About Bread kits were showcased on a home shopping network, QVC, March 31, 2021, and sold out in 8 minutes," says Harlander.

Wild About Bread is available for purchase on the company's website and is launching into retail in North Carolina and Texas in May.

Visit www.wildaboutbread.com for more information or on Instagram and Facebook.