Company: Comax Flavors

Website: www.comaxflavors.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Comax Flavors offers caffeine maskers and bitter blockers to offset the negative taste found in functional products. Nootropics for cognitive function was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6 billion by 2027, in the nutrition and health industry, according to Dr. Torsten Grothe, head of food & health at Mibelle Group Biochemistry. Furthermore, Innova Market Insights data shows there was an average annual growth of 70 percent in global nootropic product launches between 2015 and 2019.

Caffeine is a natural stimulant and popular nootropic appearing in a variety of consumer products such as coffee, tea, chocolate, and most recently functional products. It has been found to stimulate brain activity and help promote focus. From a formulator’s perspective, caffeine is a very bitter material and depending on its use level and final application, can impart a negative taste in many products. Comax Flavors has developed a library of Caffeine Maskers and Bitter Blockers, which can help offset these negative effects by reducing the overall perception of bitterness and help achieve a more pleasing taste. These caffeine maskers and bitter blockers are available in natural dry and liquid forms. They can be used in multiple applications such as non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, nutrition and performance bars as well as confections.

“The pandemic has accelerated consumers’ interest in functional food and beverages. We have seen a significant number of new products formulated with caffeine to promote cognitive functions. Comax is committed to delivering customized flavors and customized solutions that meet consumers’ growing demand for caffeinated food and beverages,” says Catherine Armstrong, Comax Flavors’ vice president of corporate communications.

