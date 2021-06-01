Company: Taiyo International

Website: www.taiyointernational.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Taiyo is once again elevating the integrity of its ingredients by receiving Informed Ingredient certification for its Sunfiber, Suntheanine, Matcha and Teavigo. This certification confirms that these ingredients are free of impurities and substances banned in sports nutrition products. It also is a first step in helping Taiyo’s customers comply with Amazon’s dietary supplement safety documentation. Taiyo anticipates expanding the Informed Ingredient certification to a number of its other products in the near future.

LGC’s Informed Ingredient certification is an ambitious and thorough testing process that involves the ingredient. This voluntary program assures brand manufacturers that ingredients have been routinely tested for a wide range of prohibited substances, and are therefore safe to be used by athletes without concerns of adulteration or contamination.

“The momentum is shifting on the ingredient side,” confirms LGC Business Development Director Paul Klinger. “Reputable ingredient suppliers are doing more than just testing to see if their products are safe. Informed Ingredient certification adds an additional level of credibility and quality assurance to their brands, which further distinguishes them from their competition.”

Comments Taiyo International Vice President Scott Smith, “Informed Ingredient certification provides our customers with the additional confidence that when they use our brands in their formulas, they are not just effective but they are also safe for athletes to use.”

Informed Ingredient certification is also a huge convenience for customers who sell dietary supplements on Amazon because it is a first step in LGC’s Informed Choice certification, which in addition to evaluating the raw ingredient and manufacturing process also involves a monthly retail monitoring and testing program. Informed Choice is one of Amazon’s approved third-party quality certification programs required for selling dietary supplements on its site.

Smith continues, “Taiyo stands ready to help our customers with their Informed Choice certification and Amazon compliance.”