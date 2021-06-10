Company: Tippin's Gourmet Pies

Website: https://tippinspies.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$12.99

Product Snapshot: Grocery retailers across the country now have even more choices to offer in-store bakery shoppers when it comes to pies. Tippin’s Gourmet Pies has a new Featured Pie program featuring three premium cream pies, as well as a new value line called Heartland Pies.

“We’re known throughout the country for our cream pies, and offering these special pies as a limited-time feature is a great way to introduce Tippin’s pies to customers,” said Jim Antrup, Tippin’s vice president of sales and marketing. “In addition, we’ve created a brand-new line of value pies in our most popular flavors to appeal to stores serving value shoppers.”

Tippin’s provides all the elements for a successful in-store bakery promotion, starting with pies that consumers will crave. The lineup includes two proven performers and one new flavor: Peanut Butter Silk – Layers of rich peanut butter pudding, creamy chocolate French Silk and real whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter. (31.5 oz.) {Orders due June 7 – ships after July 7} New Chocolate Banana Cream – Creamy chocolate filling with the essence of banana, topped with real whipped cream, sprinkled with cinnamon crumb topping, and drizzled with chocolate. (31 oz.) {Orders due June 28 – ships after Aug. 2} Bananas Foster – Flaky crust layered with caramel, banana cream pudding and real whipped cream, drizzled with caramel and butter crumb topping. (34 oz.) {Orders due Aug. 27 – ships after Oct. 4} “Offering these pies as a limited-time-only bakery item creates excitement,” Antrup said. “And by promoting them during the late summer/early fall season, it starts to build excitement for Tippin’s holiday pies.” The 8-inch Featured Pies are finished and ready to stock in the refrigerated or frozen bakery case. Tippin’s can provide custom POS signing and social media resources to help retailers promote the pies. Suggested retail prices range from $9.99 to $12.99. Heartland Pies: this new value line features six varieties of 8-inch, baked and ready-to-sell pies. Heartland fruit pies are available year-round and include 24 oz. Apple, Cherry, and Blueberry pies with higher fruit content than most value pies. The Heartland holiday pies offering includes top-selling Pecan, Pumpkin, and Sweet Potato pies. “Heartland Pies are a quality pie designed for value-conscious shoppers,” Antrup said. “We make it easy for retailers to offer tasty, ready-to-sell pies that can increase your sales in the in-store bakery.” For the Heartland Pies value line, the range of suggested retail prices are $5.99 to $7.99.

To learn more or to place an order for either line of pies, contact Liz Coombs, Tippin’s sales planner, at 913-647-0744 or elizabeth.coombs@tippins.net.