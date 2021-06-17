Company: MicroSalt

Website: https://saltme.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.59

Product Snapshot: MicroSalt is excited to announce SaltMe!, an innovative snack that has the consumers health in mind. Today, heart disease is the leading cause of death, which is exacerbated by high blood pressure and the overconsumption of salt. SaltMe! offers an alternative, and allows consumers to enjoy potato chips with 50 percent less sodium, without sacriﬁcing any of the ﬂavor.

The fast-dissolving microscopic salt crystals used in SaltMe! potato chips can produce the intense sensation of saltiness on the tongue, achieving the same taste with substantially less sodium. SaltMe! Chips come in four different ﬂavors: Original, Barbecue, Cheddar & Sour Cream, and Sour Cream & Onions. The chips are available online through Amazon, and in-store at the Central Market, and at many local natural food stores.

SaltMe! Chips are powered by MicroSalt, a food tech company who developed a patented technology in salt production. The microscopic particles of MicroSalt are 100x smaller and taste 20 percent saltier than typical salt crystals, as well as being free from any substitutes or bitter aftertaste. This allows consumers to reduce their sodium intake by half without compromising on ﬂavor.