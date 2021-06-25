Company: CLIF Bar & Company

Website: www.clifbar.com

Date Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.98

Product Snapshot: CLIF is bringing lasting energy to the breakfast aisle for the first time this summer with its latest product innovation: CLIF Cereal, made with 30-40 percent less sugar than other leading cereal brands.

While cereal consumption saw the biggest month-to-month increase in U.S. history last year (March 2020), six in ten still say they wish the breakfast staple kept them feeling full longer, since high-sugar cereals typically result in feeling drained and hungry after only a few hours.

CLIF Cereal is made from a blend of wholesome, energizing ingredients like organic grain flakes and oats, granola clusters with organic oats, and real nut butters, with 7g or more of protein and fiber per serving. CLIF Cereal packaging is also the company’s first to deliver against their Ellen McArthur Foundation sustainable packaging commitment to be 100 percent reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

CLIF Cereal is available in four flavors:

Blueberry & Almond Butter – Made with organic "naked" oats, which help reduce transportation carbon emissions by 35 percent compared to hulled oats and increase farmer income

Apple Cinnamon & Almond Butter – Nutritious crispy flakes made from hard red winter wheat, quinoa, buckwheat, and sorghum, which help support crop diversity

Honey & Peanut Butter – Featuring real wildflower nectar made by hardworking bees

Chocolate & Peanut Butter – Made with cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms

CLIF Cereal is available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide as of June 26 and on www.clifbar.com starting July 6.