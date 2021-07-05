Energy bars are one of the fastest-growing segments within the snack bar market. Manufacturers of all sizes—from start-ups and small enterprises to large companies and multinational corporations—are benefiting from the current trend.
However, the production and packaging differs from conventional chocolate snack bar packaging in a number of ways, which has a significant impact on the manufacturing, handling and packaging process.
Syntegon's new whitepaper addresses the following questions:
- What unique challenges does the production and packaging of energy bars pose?
- How can the product stand out from the competition on the shelf?
- What challenges arise in terms of processing and packaging – for start-ups, medium-sized enterprises and large companies?
- What specific solutions and automation levels does Syntegon offer for handling and packaging?
