Company: Bridor

Website: bridor.com/en

Introduced: July 2017

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Bridor, a global company dedicated to sharing the bakery cultures of the world, has expanded its Specialty Food portfolio with the launch of a new bread line. Created in partnership with Chef Sébastien Canonne, founder of the French Pastry School in Chicago and a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (M.O.F.), the Boulangerie Cuisinée concept combines the three arts of gastronomy and nourishing ingredients in five Pains Cuisinés that engage all five senses. With this locally created product line, Bridor answers to a growing health consciousness and desire for new tastes, textures, and flavor combinations. Pains Cuisinés are the first product line under the Boulangerie Cuisinée brand.

The eye-catching, flavorful and nutritious Pains Cuisinés are more than just a carrier for other foods. The bold global flavors create a rich, emotional culinary experience and the perfect base for premium creations. The recipes are vegan and clean with a short list of simple ingredients and no artificial colorants, additives or preservatives. The unique combination of ingredients—including superfoods like spinach, flax seed, and garlic—and refined French processes that do not degrade the color or olfactory sensation of the bread come together for strongly appealing products with truly enriching tastes.

Each of the five Pains Cuisinés is inspired by different global cuisines. The three main signature flavors of each recipe clearly define the unique taste, texture, and smell of the breads, including:

Spinach, roasted garlic, and turmeric breads - inspired by European and Indian flavors

Red beets, oat groats, and onion breads - inspired by Nordic European flavors

Sweet potatoes, curry, and flax seeds breads - inspired by Indian flavors

Olives, hazelnuts, and yuzu breads - inspired by Mediterranean and Asian flavors

Purple carrots, celery root, and sesame seeds - inspired by Asian and Scandinavian flavors

“Since the day I partnered with Bridor to bring the idea of this unique Boulangerie Cuisinée concept to life, we put our heart and soul into crafting this first innovative and inspiring bread product line, the Pains Cuisinés,” said Chef Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F. “Driven by our common passion to give a new meaning, purpose and use to breads and all its applications, it took us years of hard work and dedication to create these bold flavors, thin crust, and soft crumb balanced recipes—each one inspired by a different ethnic cuisine, always following the same aim to delight all five senses for the creation of truly memorable dining moments with every bite. We are beyond excited to now be able to offer these breads and hope you will share our enthusiasm as soon as you will be able to break, smell and taste our Pains Cuisinés."

Together, Bridor and Chef Sébastien, M.O.F. have given a new meaning to bread and its endless application possibilities. The Pains Cuisinés enable creative recipe development and responsible consumption with multiple product applications that support Zero Loss, from breadbaskets to sandwiches, paninis, croutons, and breadcrumbs. The product line is tailored for high end restaurants, cafés, catering companies, hotels, cruise lines, specialty retailers, and deli stores.

The Pains Cuisinés are available for distribution by all Bridor partners. They are available nationwide in the U.S. Please contact Julien Rondeau, Sales Director Specialty Food (julien.rondeau@bridor.com, +1 (914) 954-9099) to be connected with the best suited distributor.