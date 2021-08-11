Company: General Mills

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: General Mills Foodservice is helping operations serve a flavorful twist on a menu favorite with the new Garlic Cheddar Biscuits from Pillsbury. The freezer-to-oven, pre-portioned biscuits offer a low-prep way to elevate everyday menu staples and open up new menu possibilities.

For years, General Mills has had a mini version of this biscuit but is adding this larger size to give operators another bread alternative with many menu applications.

“We are so excited to offer this new size which opens up menu possibilities and gives operators a unique variation of the beloved Pillsbury biscuits which are known for their consistency and scratch-like flavor and texture,” said Sonja Kehr, who is part of General Mills Foodservice’s Chefs of the Mills team. “From sides and sandwiches to chicken and barbeque, the biscuits work across the menu and are also tolerant and hold well for takeout applications.”

Chef Sonja adds that the new, larger biscuits are a great alternative to traditional breads as they feature an Easy Split center that works well for a variety of sandwich or stuffed applications. The biscuits are also available in a mini, 1.2-ounce size that is ideal for bread baskets or bite-size appetizers. For recipes and inspiration, click here.