Company: Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods

Website: https://donpancho.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods continues to innovate by launching a new line of Next Gen Boldly Flavored Wraps for the foodservice industry. The five new sweet and savory flavors include Cinnamon, Maple, Waffle, Hawaiian, and Sourdough.

“These new wraps are perfect for takeout and grab-and-go menus,” shares Ricardo Baez, president, Don Pancho. “The five new flavors make it easy for operators to create new, exciting menu items that drive sales for take-out and in-person dining, while using existing ingredients. These wraps are a delicious canvas and it’s fun to see the creativity. After all, who wouldn’t love a Chicken & Waffle wrap?”

According to Datassential Menu Trends 2021, breakfast wraps have been on the rise in recent years, thanks largely to Mexican and Tex-Mex handhelds like breakfast burritos and tacos. Market expansion is expected to continue an upward trajectory in the coming years. Shares Baez, “While breakfast wraps are projected to increase in popularity, flavored wraps are just now emerging. Operators can capture this growth by using our wraps as part of a breakfast, brunch or lunch menu.”

Don Pancho Next Gen Boldly Flavored Wraps offer taste, convenience and versatility to foodservice operators including restaurants, barbeque, sandwich shops, delis, food trucks, and QSRs.

Cinnamon Wrap: Aroma of cinnamon reminds you of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. Menu idea: Banana Brunch Wrap Supreme griddled with almond butter and sliced bananas and dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with honey.

Maple Wrap: The smell and flavor of classic breakfast syrup comes through in this delicious wrap. Menu idea: Bougie Maple-Fig Breakfast Burrito with black mission fig jam, brown butter scrambled eggs and Parmesan.

Waffle Wrap: Perfect flavor for any time of the day, whether paired with fried chicken or pillowy scrambled eggs. Menu idea: Chicken ‘n Waffle Wrap with crispy fried chicken tenders, hot honey, orange cream cheese and baby arugula.

Hawaiian Wrap: Mahalo! The hint of sweetness and soft texture will make you crave this tasty wrap. Menu idea: Aloha Croque Madame Ham with gruyere and bechamel all grilled together and topped with a fried egg.

Sourdough Wrap: A new riff on the San Francisco classic, intriguing sour flavor perfect for seafood or a twist on a BLT. Menu idea: Golden Gate Shrimp Salad Wrap with lemon-tarragon shrimp salad, cherry tomatoes and butter lettuce.

For sales and pricing, contact a Don Pancho Tortillas sales specialist or Reser’s Sales Representative or broker for more information at 800-333-6431, or visit resersfoodservice.com/boldly-flavored-wraps.