Company: Glanbia Nutritionals

Website: www.glanbianutritionals.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) have gained share in the keto space, from 11 percent of sports nutrition and supplement launches in 2015 to 16% in 2019. The number of new keto-focused food and beverage product launches has doubled in the past year, indicating that there is continued interest among consumers—29 percent of whom claim that “ketogenic” is either important or very important when choosing sports nutrition products. Glanbia Nutritionals’ new KetoSure MCT provides customers a unique ketogenic ingredient that combines premium whey protein isolate with high-quality coconut-based MCT oil in a powder format.

The benefits of KetoSure MCT are:

A coconut-based MCT-C8 KetoSure MCT contains only bioavailable and efficacious C8 fatty acids from a coconut source.

Whey protein KetoSure MCT is on a whey protein carrier.

Keto-friendly KetoSure MCT is a source of high fat (72 percent), moderate protein (20.5 percent) with low carbohydrates and sugar.

Clean label KetoSure MCT contains only MCT and whey protein, making it free of any additives or carriers.

Smooth, clean flavor KetoSure MCT requires no masking.

Rapidly soluble KetoSure MCT allows for easy inclusion into powdered drink mixes, hot beverage powdered mixes, and snack and bar formulations.



“It’s been well-studied that MCT in the form of C8 is more ketogenic than other fatty acid chains,” says Mayuresh Bedekar, director of product strategic management, Glanbia Nutritionals. “Combining a coconut-sourced MCT-C8 with our quality whey protein isolate provides our customers the perfect combination to achieve keto-friendly sports nutrition and weight management focused products.”

Glanbia Nutritionals’ bioactive ingredients portfolio provides highly effective, science-based and health beneficial solutions for issues of muscle growth, weight management, heart health and more.

