Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: SunChips launched its "Be Your Own Wave" campaign in August 2021, which includes the introduction of a new flavor, SunChips Chili Lime.

The flavor is bursting with red chili pepper and lime that taps into the growing consumer demand for spice and heat, especially among younger millennials.